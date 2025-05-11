Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to offer enhanced accessibility settings: Report

WhatsApp aims to enhance usability for all users, including those with visual impairments and other conditions

  • by Web Desk
  • May 11, 2025
WhatsApp is anticipated to be working on a feature to manage accessibility settings focused on increased contrast.

According to WABetaInfo on Saturday, May 10, 2025, WhatsApp is exploring the implementation of a feature that will allow users to adjust how certain interface elements appear for better visibility, scheduled for release in a future update.

To note, this feature will mark an important step forward, as WhatsApp continues to prioritise accessibility and inclusivity in its design choices.

Meta-owned instant messaging platform always aims to enhance usability for all users, including those with visual impairments, colour vision deficiencies, and other conditions that may affect how they perceive content on screen.

Source: WABetaInfo
Notably, WABetaInfo indicated that a dedicated section for accessibility options will be introduced within the app settings, providing users with a centralised space to manage features specifically designed to enhance the usability of the app across a wide range of needs.

To note, users will be able to customise different settings tailored to their individual preferences, allowing the app to better adapt to different visual, cognitive, or motor-related requirements.

It is expected that WhatsApp will gradually expand this section with additional tools, supporting a broader spectrum of accessibility use cases in future updates.

It is worth noting that a feature to manage accessibility settings focused on increased contrast is under development and it will be available in a future update. 

