Prince William, Kate Middleton's reason for skipping 2025 BAFTAs unveiled

Kate Middleton and Prince William did not attend 2025 British Academy Television Awards ceremony earlier this year

  • May 12, 2025
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton recently skipped the 2025 British Academy Television Awards ceremony.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were notably absent from this year's BAFTAs due to their busy schedules.

As reported by the Daily Express UK, Kate and William were on holiday when the show was filmed back in February 2025.

At the time, Kensington Palace confirmed that the royal couple were vacationing with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis, in the Caribbean island of Mustique.

According to multiple media reports, the future King would not be in a "video package" mid-show, as he attended the star-studded event without his wife, Kate.

The 43-year-old British Royal Family member was forced to miss the 2024 BAFTAs as the event took place while she was recovering from abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton's cancer journey: 

For those unaware, Princess Kate did not attend the awards gala for two years due to her cancer treatment.

In March 2024, the mom-of-three revealed that she was undergoing cancer treatment.

At the time, she released an emotional video message on her official Instagram handle, where she shared the news.

The future Queen had undergone major abdominal surgery in January, and subsequent tests revealed the presence of cancer. She is now in remission and is focused on her recovery.

As of now, neither Prince William nor Kate Middleton has confirmed whether they will attend next year’s BAFTA ceremony. 

