Google’s AI rolls out video generator for new Honor phones

Honor 400 users will be the first one to try the brand new image-to-video generator of Google's AI

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 12, 2025
Chinese phone manufacturer Honor has introduced Google's image-to-video AI generator to their latest devices.

The exciting feature will be available first to those who buy Honor 400 or 400 Pro phones, which will hit market on May 22, 2025.

Furthermore, the AI tool will be available to Honor's consumers ahead of Gemini users.

How the image-to-video feature works?

Powered by Google's Veo 2 model, the new tool creates five second videos based on still image, in either portrait or landscape mode, taking at least a minute to generate.

The feature is embedded directly into the new Honor phone's Gallery app and has quite a simple design.

Users cannot instruct the tool on what they want through a text prompt, hence they are stuck hoping that the AI creates a clip that makes sense.

For some clicks, such as a photo of a pet, it can generate realistic movement including a cat sticking out it's tongue.

However, with other subjects, AI tool can get confused, as in if a user wants to apply the feature in a non-living object such as a car, it would give the vehicle an impossible rotation.

Cost of the new Google's AI tool

The AI tool will be free of cost to the new Honor 400 users for the first two months, with the limit of 10 video generations per day.

Honor's UK marketing director Chris Langley shared with Tech Verge that the company "will eventually require some subscription" from Google.

