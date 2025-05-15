Kate Middleton gives strong response on Harry's damaging move: 'huge mistake'

Kate Middleton is still reeling with the pain cause by Prince Harry's latest heart breaking move against Royal Family.
The future queen, who Harry used to refer as the "sister he never had" has made her feelings clear on how he feels about the Duke of Sussex's recent interview with BBC.
Harry in his bombshell interview not only expressed the desire to reconcile with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, but also took sharp digs at Royal family for not supporting him amid UK security case, which the duke lost earlier this month.
Now an inside source has revealed how Princess Catherine feels about Harry's interview, which has affected her efforts to mend the rift between Harry has with his father and brother Prince William.
"Kate’s incredibly frustrated with Harry," an exclusive source told Closer magazine.
"It absolutely breaks her heart seeing the family so openly at odds with each other, and it’s her strong view that taking such a hard line with Harry will only make the situation worse," they added.
The insider further revealed that "Kate fully agrees that Harry made a huge mistake giving this interview, there’s no getting away from that."
About Prince Harry's UK security case defeat
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stripped of their state security in the UK by Home Office, after they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.
Harry filed a lawsuit against Home Office to retain the taxpayers-funded security to ensure the safety of his family whenever they visit England.
However, UK's HC backed Home Office's decision to not provide Harry high end security calling it "not unlawful and illegal"
The youngest son of King Charles then challenged the decision in London Courts to Appeal, only to face disappointment for the second time as the duke was failed to get the state security.