King Charles gives tips about cancer recovery at Palace event

King Charles has given tips about cancer recovery at a major Buckingham Palace event.
On Wednesday, May 14, the British monarch and the Queen consort of the UK hosted their second garden party.
As per Hello!, His Majesty reflected on his cancer diagnosis and gave some helpful tips for recovery.
Charles told an international relations student Stamford Collis, 22, who is also battling cancer, “He was asking me about the treatment I have starting in June and spoke to me about food and diet. He also asked me if I had undergone radiation treatment, which I had earlier this year."
The monarch further added, "It's sometimes about the diet and what you eat. It can help."
About Buckingham Palace second garden party:
Queen Camilla and King Charles hosted the garden party to celebrated those in the education and skills sector. The event was attended by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.
The Royal Family took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing key details about the “incredible” party.
“An afternoon to recognise the incredible people who work in education! This afternoon, Their Majesties hosted a Garden Party in Buckingham Palace, supported by the Department of Education, to celebrate those working in education and skills,” the caption read.
While concluding the post, the palace noted, “Thank you to the @RoyalBalletSchool for your special performance in the garden!”