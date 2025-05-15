TikTok beauty influencer Valeria Marquez shot dead during live stream

A Mexican beauty influencer has been shot dead during a TikTok livestream from her salon.
According to CNN, the Jalisco state prosecutor's office said that TikToker Valeria Marquez was murdered male intruder while she was talking to her followers in a livestream from her beauty salon in Zapopan, Mexico.
The Attorney General’s office further added that they are investigating the murder of the 23-year-old as a suspected femicide, which means the killing of a female for gender-based reasons.
Moments before death
Moments before her death she was smiling as she unwrapped the stuffed animal and said, “He’s a little piglet!” But a few minutes later during the same livestream, she was dead, slumped over in her chair with blood pooling on the desk in front of her.
As per the local media, that murderer pretended to bring her a gift, as she earlier in the livestream said that someone came to her Blossom the Beauty Lounge salon with an “expensive gift” when she was not there.
She further added that she was not waiting for the person to come back and unwrap the gift, reported NDTV.
In a clip shared by RT on X, she was heard saying, "They're coming," before a voice in the background asked, "Hey, Vale?"
Marquez replied, “Yes”, before muting the live stream, and moments later shots were heard in the background, and Marquez was seen holding her ribs before collapsing on the table.
Then a man appeared to pick up her phone, briefly appearing on camera before the livestream ended.
The police arrived at the scene around 18:30 local time (12:30 GMT) and confirmed Marquez's death. She has around 200,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram.
Marquez's death has sent shockwaves through the country, struggling with the high levels ofhomicide and violence against women.
As per the United Nations, gender-based violence is highly common in Mexico, and every everyday 10 women or girls are murdered by their partners or family members.