Diddy’s trial: Defense reveals Cassie Ventura’s text, interest in ‘freak-offs’

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura’s love life was the center of discussion in the court hearing today.
During the court session held on Thursday, May 15, the American rapper’s defense team escalated their questioning of his ex-girlfriend and alleged victim, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.
As per BBC, Diddy’s attorney, Anna Estevao, bombarded his on-and-off girlfriend of over ten years with questions about her and rapper’s intimate relationship before the alleged abuse began.
The lawyer took the Me & U singer on a trip back to the initial days of her romantic relationship with Sean Combs, aiming to challenge Cassie’s claim of being “naive and young” when she began dating the rapper.
Estevao noted that at that time, Cassie was an established musician, owned her own apartment in Manhattan, and was also dating music producer Ryan Leslie.
"It wasn’t the first time you’d been dating an older man, right?" she asked.
In an attempt to counter the prosecution’s narrative that Diddy’s “freak-offs” were “humiliating and scary experiences” for the victim, Estevao presented Cassie’s sexually explicit messages, in which she confessed to having an “aggressive sexual side.”
"I love our FOs when we both want it," stated one of Cassie’s text to Diddy, to which the Is It You songstress said that the messages are “just words at the point.”
According to Cassie’s claims, the disgraced rapper forced her into freak-offs. However, with these texts, defense attorney Anna Estevao tried to prove that the alleged victim was not coerced into the sexual encounters.
The defense also went into a chain of questioning about Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura’s drug use during their years-long relationship.
It was questioned whether Diddy’s drug withdrawals affected his mood and the way he treated Cassie, to which she confirmed that withdrawal could make him “more irritated,” but she could not specify if it worsened his mood or not.