Entertainment

Chris Brown to appear in court over grievous bodily harm charges

Chris Brown arrested for allegedly attacking music producer Abe Diaw at nightclub in London

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 16, 2025
Chris Brown to appear in court over grievous bodily harm charges
Chris Brown to appear in court over grievous bodily harm charges

Chris Brown is set to appear in court over grievous bodily harm charges.

The American singer was arrested by Metropolitan Police at a hotel in Manchester on Thursday for allegedly attacking music producer Abe Diaw at a London nightclub two years ago.

He will be appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

The Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North Adele Kelly shared, “We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chris Brown with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861. The alleged incident occurred in London on 19 February 2023.”

She added, “He will have his first court appearance on Friday 16 May at Manchester Magistrates’ Court. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The prosecutor further explained, “It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Lawsuit against Chris Brown:

Abe Diaw filed a civil lawsuit against Chris Brown in October 2023, alleging the musician “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” after “beating him over the head” with a bottle at the Tape nightclub.

The music producer was hospitalised after the alleged attack and needed crutches to walk after discharge.

Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot

Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot
Britney Spears secretly offers ‘solace’ to Justin Bieber amid Hailey marriage rumors

Britney Spears secretly offers ‘solace’ to Justin Bieber amid Hailey marriage rumors
Nicola Coughlan receives stern ‘warning’ about younger beau Jake Dunn

Nicola Coughlan receives stern ‘warning’ about younger beau Jake Dunn
Chris Brown to appear in court over grievous bodily harm charges

Chris Brown to appear in court over grievous bodily harm charges
Nicola Coughlan receives stern ‘warning’ about younger beau Jake Dunn
Nicola Coughlan receives stern ‘warning’ about younger beau Jake Dunn
Ana de Armas gives first statement on Tom Cruise romance rumours
Ana de Armas gives first statement on Tom Cruise romance rumours
Kim Kardashian kicks off Lauren Sánchez wedding celebrations in Paris
Kim Kardashian kicks off Lauren Sánchez wedding celebrations in Paris
Blake Lively reconnects with old A-list pal as Taylor Swift friendship ‘halted’
Blake Lively reconnects with old A-list pal as Taylor Swift friendship ‘halted’
Rihanna finally releases first single 'Friend of Mine' in nine years
Rihanna finally releases first single 'Friend of Mine' in nine years
Kim Kardashian enjoys night out in Paris with Katy Perry amid heist trial
Kim Kardashian enjoys night out in Paris with Katy Perry amid heist trial
Taylor Swift in spotlight after human remains found near her mansion
Taylor Swift in spotlight after human remains found near her mansion
Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial
Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial
Diddy’s trial: Defense reveals Cassie Ventura’s texts, interest in ‘freak-offs’
Diddy’s trial: Defense reveals Cassie Ventura’s texts, interest in ‘freak-offs’
Millie Bobby Brown enjoys desert date with Jake Bongiovi on Dubai escapade
Millie Bobby Brown enjoys desert date with Jake Bongiovi on Dubai escapade
Miley Cyrus announces ‘one night only’ release of ‘Something Beautiful’ film
Miley Cyrus announces ‘one night only’ release of ‘Something Beautiful’ film
Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance
Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance