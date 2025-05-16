Chris Brown to appear in court over grievous bodily harm charges

Chris Brown is set to appear in court over grievous bodily harm charges.
The American singer was arrested by Metropolitan Police at a hotel in Manchester on Thursday for allegedly attacking music producer Abe Diaw at a London nightclub two years ago.
He will be appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.
The Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North Adele Kelly shared, “We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chris Brown with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861. The alleged incident occurred in London on 19 February 2023.”
She added, “He will have his first court appearance on Friday 16 May at Manchester Magistrates’ Court. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
The prosecutor further explained, “It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Lawsuit against Chris Brown:
Abe Diaw filed a civil lawsuit against Chris Brown in October 2023, alleging the musician “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” after “beating him over the head” with a bottle at the Tape nightclub.
The music producer was hospitalised after the alleged attack and needed crutches to walk after discharge.