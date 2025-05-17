Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to roll out AI-driven profile and group icon generation

Users can find option to create AI-generated photo, giving them chance to design unique avatar or illustration

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
WhatsApp to roll out AI-driven profile and group icon generation
WhatsApp to roll out AI-driven profile and group icon generation

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to generate AI-powered profile photos and group icons.

WABetaInfo revealed on Saturday, May 17, 2025, that some beta testers can explore the feature that allows them to generate AI-powered profile photos and group icons.

This new functionality depends on Meta AI to generate images, ensuring high-quality and professional results.

How it works?

1. Users have to provide a text prompt describing what they would like to see.

2. Then, Meta AI takes care of creating a personalised image based on the provided prompt.

For profile photos, users can access this feature by opening the app settings and attempting to update their profile picture.

Users can find an option to create an AI-generated photo, giving them the chance to design a unique avatar or illustration without the need for an existing image.

When it comes to group icons, users are required to open the group info screen and select the option to modify the group icon.

Source: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo

It is worth noting that this feature is particularly helpful for users who might not have a suitable photo for their profile.

According to WABetaInfo, for group chats, this feature becomes even more valuable, as many groups are centred around specific topics, hobbies, or communities, and finding a fitting image can be challenging.

By using Meta AI, users can create group icons that perfectly represent the group's theme, whether it's about technology, sports, music, or any other interest.

WhatsApp is gradually making the feature available to a wider audience, expanding the availability beyond beta testers to include regular users as part of a broader rollout strategy.

French rapper Werenoi dies at 31 hours before scheduled performance

French rapper Werenoi dies at 31 hours before scheduled performance
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer
Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know

Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know
Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes

Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know
Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know
Apple Music now allows to make switching from Spotify via transfer tool
Apple Music now allows to make switching from Spotify via transfer tool
Xbox set to let you pin favourite games on homescreen
Xbox set to let you pin favourite games on homescreen
China's humanoid robots don't aim to replace human workers, Beijing official says
China's humanoid robots don't aim to replace human workers, Beijing official says
OpenAI unveils Codex, an advanced AI coding agent
OpenAI unveils Codex, an advanced AI coding agent
WhatsApp to launch status forwarding toggle soon: Report
WhatsApp to launch status forwarding toggle soon: Report
Threads enables creators to add multiple links to their profiles
Threads enables creators to add multiple links to their profiles
TikTok introduces meditation feature to assist you get off the app and sleep
TikTok introduces meditation feature to assist you get off the app and sleep
Is TikTok down in US? Here's what to know
Is TikTok down in US? Here's what to know
Google launches advanced AI and accessibility tools to android and chrome
Google launches advanced AI and accessibility tools to android and chrome
Samsung's upcoming major Galaxy AI feature to turn your images to life: Report
Samsung's upcoming major Galaxy AI feature to turn your images to life: Report
Microsoft experiments 'Hey, Copilot!’ in Windows
Microsoft experiments 'Hey, Copilot!’ in Windows