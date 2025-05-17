WhatsApp to roll out AI-driven profile and group icon generation

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to generate AI-powered profile photos and group icons.
WABetaInfo revealed on Saturday, May 17, 2025, that some beta testers can explore the feature that allows them to generate AI-powered profile photos and group icons.
This new functionality depends on Meta AI to generate images, ensuring high-quality and professional results.
How it works?
1. Users have to provide a text prompt describing what they would like to see.
2. Then, Meta AI takes care of creating a personalised image based on the provided prompt.
For profile photos, users can access this feature by opening the app settings and attempting to update their profile picture.
Users can find an option to create an AI-generated photo, giving them the chance to design a unique avatar or illustration without the need for an existing image.
When it comes to group icons, users are required to open the group info screen and select the option to modify the group icon.
It is worth noting that this feature is particularly helpful for users who might not have a suitable photo for their profile.
According to WABetaInfo, for group chats, this feature becomes even more valuable, as many groups are centred around specific topics, hobbies, or communities, and finding a fitting image can be challenging.
By using Meta AI, users can create group icons that perfectly represent the group's theme, whether it's about technology, sports, music, or any other interest.
WhatsApp is gradually making the feature available to a wider audience, expanding the availability beyond beta testers to include regular users as part of a broader rollout strategy.