Zara Tindall ‘spoiled’ by husband Mike Tindall with lavish outing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 19, 2025
Zara Tindall was “spoiled” by husband Mike Tindall on her 44th birthday with lavish gift.

The former rugby player opened up about the birthday celebration of the British equestrian and their first terrible interaction during recent appearance on Good Morning Britain.

He told the GMB host Kate Garraway about the intimate birthday celebration of Princess Anne’s daughter, "It was her birthday yesterday and I truly spoiled her by bringing her to the world-class Belfry.”

Mike admitted “spoiling” Zara by taking her to lavish “Belfry.” He added, "She got to hang out with 70 people she only sees once a year, it was exactly what she wanted for her birthday."

The father-of-three also penned a sweet wish for his wife on social media, noting, "Happy Birthday to the better Tindall. She's even let me play golf on her birthday!"

Mike Tindalll addresses 'boring' first interaction with Zara Tindall:

Mike Tindalll and Zara Tindall first met in 2003, during the Rugby World Cup semi-final.

The host Kate Garraway asked him about Zara’s “boring” remarks about him, "She said when she first met you she found you boring!"

He responded, "No, I think the boring chat was the first time we met and I'd just been dropped from the Rugby World Cup semi-final so I probably really wasn't in the mood at that point."

Mike added, "I would hope that I've made up for it and she's probably gone the other way on her first thoughts."

Zara and Mike tied the knot at the Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011.

