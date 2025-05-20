Billie Eilish announces Hit Me Hard and Soft tour 'part two'

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  May 20, 2025
Billie Eilish has announced “part two” of her successful Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

The Grammy winner shared the delightful news on Instagram and also revealed the tour dates in Japan and the US.

Billie stated, “Heard you wanted more shows :pppp HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. PART 2!!!!!!!!! US: pre-sale on may 20 + general on-sale may 22nd :) japan: pre-sale begins may 22! pre-sale details will be emailed.”


The BIRDS OF A FEATHER hitmaker added, @americanexpress card members will also have early access to a limited supply of tickets when using your amex card to buy tickets.”

Billie’s newly announced tour dates brings the total shows to 106, with a pair of performances slated for Tokyo. She will also perform in Miami, New Orleans and Phoenix.

Fans reaction to Billie Eilish’s announcement:

A fan commented, “WHAT ABOUT PORTUGAL? @billieeilish I NEED TO SEE U.”

A fan commented, “People dont get HOW talented this girl is! Only 23 years old and she and Finneas is the only ones writing and producing all the songs. The lyrics, the melodies, the vocals! Holy shoot a girl like this and a talent like this we dont see very often.”

“I almost had a heart attack when I thought it was the LATAM dates,” a third noted.

Notably, Billie will wrap up the tour at San Francisco’s Chase Center with a pair of shows on November 23.

