Wes Anderson hits back at Trump's film tariff plans: 'what do we get'

Wes Anderson had quite a straightforward answer to President Donald Trump's wishful film tariff plans.
The president announced earlier in May that he would impose heavy tariffs on all films "produced in foreign lands" citing that the "move industry in America is dying a very fast death."
Speaking at the Cannes film festival's press conference about his latest film The Phoenician Scheme, the renowned director addressed the potential tariffs.
"I thought you said he was giving us a plug or something. Did Trump see it?," Wes replied on the question about the tariff plan.
Wes mocked Trump's idea to impose 100 percent tariff as he addressed the press asking if the president wanted to take all the money, and if that's the case then "what do we get."
Questioning the logistics behind the plan, the Asteroid City director amusingly noted, "Does that mean you can hold up the movie in customs? I feel it doesn't ship that way."
He added, "I'm not sure I want to know the details so I'll hold off on my official answer."
About The Phoenician Scheme
The Phoenician Scheme, filmed partly in Germany, stars Benicio del Toro as business mogul Zsa-zsa Korda who appoints his daughter Sister Liesel as his sole heir.
Following the decision, the father-daughter duo soon get on the radars of terrorists, assassins and scheming tycoons played by Wes' signature cast members including Tom Hanks, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, and Benedict Cumberbatch.
The film is slated to be released on May 26, 2025.