Elon Musk's X restored after outage hit US users

Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has been restored for users after hitting a widespread outage in the US.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, thousands of users reported disruption in the early morning on Saturday, and the number started to spike at around 9 a.m. ET.
At its peak around 8:51 am ET, users reported up to 25,800 incidents of severe disruption with the microblogging site; however, it declined after 45 minutes of severe outage, according to Downdetector.
Meanwhile, users from all different countries, including Germany, Spain, France, India, Canada, Australia, and Britain reported complaints with X for several days to different social media sites such as Reddit.
X’s official Engineering account addressed the outage, which started on Thursday and lasted for nearly 24 hours.
The disruption was reportedly caused by a fire at an X-owned data centre in Oregon on Thursday morning.
Musk announced to refocus on Tesla, X 24/7 after widespread outage hits microblogging site
Taking to X, the tech billionaire Elon Musk responded to the issue and stated that he is now “Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms.
"I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out," Musk added.
X neither officially addressed the issue nor responded to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.