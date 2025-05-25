Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's X restored after outage hit US users

Elon Musk announced to refocus on Tesla, X 24/7 after widespread outage hits microblogging site

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has been restored for users after hitting a widespread outage in the US.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, thousands of users reported disruption in the early morning on Saturday, and the number started to spike at around 9 a.m. ET.

At its peak around 8:51 am ET, users reported up to 25,800 incidents of severe disruption with the microblogging site; however, it declined after 45 minutes of severe outage, according to Downdetector.

Meanwhile, users from all different countries, including Germany, Spain, France, India, Canada, Australia, and Britain reported complaints with X for several days to different social media sites such as Reddit.

X’s official Engineering account addressed the outage, which started on Thursday and lasted for nearly 24 hours.

The disruption was reportedly caused by a fire at an X-owned data centre in Oregon on Thursday morning.

Musk announced to refocus on Tesla, X 24/7 after widespread outage hits microblogging site 

Taking to X, the tech billionaire Elon Musk responded to the issue and stated that he is now “Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms.

"I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out," Musk added. 

X neither officially addressed the issue nor responded to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.

Google App launches 'Activity' tab for Android users: What’s inside
Google App launches 'Activity' tab for Android users: What’s inside
Google’s “Activity” tab aims to give space where users can stay on top of their digital footprints
Nvidia plans to release cheap AI chips for China: What’s inside
Nvidia plans to release cheap AI chips for China: What’s inside
Lower price reflects its weaker specifications and simpler manufacturing requirements, Reuters claim
X down again: Thousands struggle to load posts amid global glitch
X down again: Thousands struggle to load posts amid global glitch
The problem is affecting the main website, the mobile app and the XPro version as well
Instagram new update offers enhanced features for DMs
Instagram new update offers enhanced features for DMs
Instagram's new features aims to provide improved usage experience, competing with rivals
WhatsApp new update likely to launch soon: What’s inside
WhatsApp new update likely to launch soon: What’s inside
This level of customisation is ideal for professionals, students, and more, looking to manage their chats
NotebookLM Audio Overviews adds a new feature: What’s inside
NotebookLM Audio Overviews adds a new feature: What’s inside
Users can easily ask NotebookLM anything they want about event in chat box
Microsoft launches Aurora AI to predict weather, natural disasters
Microsoft launches Aurora AI to predict weather, natural disasters
Microsoft is set to incorporate a variant of Aurora into its MSN Weather app
Microsoft plans to offer new AI features: What’s inside
Microsoft plans to offer new AI features: What’s inside
Microsoft will offer advanced AI features to provide enhanced user experience, competing with rivals
SteamOS new update: Now supports rival platforms, more
SteamOS new update: Now supports rival platforms, more
SteamOS 3.7 update includes bunch of other updates to underlying softwares
X down worldwide: Users experience severe disruptions
X down worldwide: Users experience severe disruptions
X’s official Engineering account addressed the issue in a post, attributing the disruption to a data centre outage
Elon Musk’s DOGE expands Grok AI use in govt, sparking privacy concerns
Elon Musk’s DOGE expands Grok AI use in govt, sparking privacy concerns
Experts warn that if Grok assesses sensitive government data, it could potentially violating security and privacy laws
OpenAI improves Operator agent: Revolutionising autonomous AI in cloud
OpenAI improves Operator agent: Revolutionising autonomous AI in cloud
OpenAI's latest update enhances the Operator’s ability to implement refined operations, streamlining workflows