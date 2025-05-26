Prince Andrew finally shuts darkest chapter of his life after years

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre has been laid to rest one month after her tragic death.
As reported by multiple outlets, Virginia's private funeral was held on Sunday, May , in Perth, Australia a month after she died by suicide on April 25 at the age of 41.
An official statement was shared by Virginia's family to break the news of her death, in which they commended Virginia as a "fierce warrior"
"Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking," the statement read.
It continued, “Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors."
"Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily," the statement added.
While expressing the grief of losing Virginia her family admitted that, "In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels.”
The burial service is being considered to be an end of a dark era in Prince Andrew's life, who was accused of sexual assault by Virginia.
Virginia Giuffre's accusations against Prince Andrew
The 41-year-old filed a lawsuit against the youngest brother of King Charles III in 2021 in which she accused Andrew of sexually assaulting at the age of 19.
Virginia Giuffre was also an alleged victim of the infamous sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, whose clients reportedly included Prince Andrew.
However, the father of Princess Beatice and Eugenie debunked the accusations in a 2019 interview with the BBC, claiming that he does not remember having any meeting with Giuffre.