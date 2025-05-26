Jennifer Lopez amps up fan anticipation for AMAs 2025 with exciting post

When it comes to building anticipation, no one does it like Jennifer Lopez!
Turning to her official Instagram account on Monday, May 26, the 55-year-old American singer and songwriter shared a slew of her mesmerizing photographs, building up anticipation among her 248 million fans for the upcoming glamorous American Music Awards (AMAs) 2025.
In the carousel of photos, the Unstoppable starlet appeared in a striking look, wearing a stunning outfit. However, much of her appearance was hidden by the surrounding darkness, with only a single spotlight above that left her front and back in shadow.
The actress was seen in a fitted royal blue outfit that highlighted her toned figure, as she held a mic, performing what appeared to be a deeply soulful track.
One of the snaps shifted the focus on JLo’s zip-up boots, with one having beige color while the other was blue. The boots were adorned with shiny embellishments.
“TONIGHT @amas,” the actress captioned alongside the gorgeous images.
Fans’ reaction on the post:
With her captivating photographs, Jennifer Lopez was quick to capture fans’ attention and build anticipation among them.
On the post, several die-hard admirers of the actress expressed their excitement for the star-studded night.
“Have fun out there baby!! I’m so excited to watch. waiting for tonight,” commented one.
Another penned, “will be up at 4am just to witness this iconic event live.”
A third wrote, “Omg omg omg Im sooooo excited.”
“Can’t wait to see you on that stage again! You’re going to rock it!” expressed a fourth.
Jennifer Lopez at 2025 AMAs:
Jennifer Lopez is all set to make a striking appearance at American Music Awards as host on Monday, May 26, 2025.
Notably, this will mark her second time hosting the glamorous awards ceremony.