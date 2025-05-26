Entertainment

Anne Hathaway shows loyal support for her team amid intense NBA playoffs

The 'Interstellar' actress shared a lighthearted video clip to cheer on for her beloved basketball team

  by Web Desk
  May 26, 2025

Anne Hathaway showed unwavering support for her beloved basketball team, the New York Knicks, during the ongoing NBA playoffs.

The Devil Wears Prada starlet turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, May 26th, to share a heartfelt video of her favorite basketball team winning during the intense NBA series.

The viral showed the 42-year-old American actress beaming with joy as she celebrated the win of her favorite team.

Hathaway's video also featured Kylie Jenner's boyfriend and Oscar-nominated actor, Timothée Chalamet, who is a die-hard fan of the Knicks and recently went to Indiana to support the team.

The Princess Diaries actress scribbled a heartwarming caption for her post, "Let’s GOOOO!!!" alongside several emojis of basketball, and an orange heart.

For those unaware, Hathaway is a true-blue New York Knicks fan, she broke into an emphatic celebration after her team eliminated the Boston Celtics in the 2025 NBA Playoffs held on May 16.

Although the mom-of-two could not be physically present at Madison Square Garden, New York City, she supported her team virtually.

Anne Hathaway will return with her iconic movie, The Devil Wears Prada: 

This update comes after a report suggested that Anne Hathaway's iconic movie, The Devil Wears Prada, is set to make a triumphant return with its second installment.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released in theatres next year with the same cast including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.   

