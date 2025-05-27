Prince Harry misses opportunity to see King Charles in Canada amid family rift

Prince Harry has made a surprise overseas visit just as his father, King Charles III, touched down in Canada for his official royal tour.
The British monarch and the queen consort have arrived in Canada on Monday to begin their royal tour, but instead of staying close to home in California, Prince Harry is on the opposite side of the world.
As per a social media posts from Trip.com, the Duke of Sussex was in China where he spoke at a conference on travel and tourism.
The post read, "We're honored to welcome Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, to Trip.com Group’s Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference on behalf of Travalyst!”
Prince Harry addressed the event, "Climate change isn't just an environmental challenge – it's a critical business emergency, costing the global economy $143 billion annually.”
The Duke added, "Now is the moment for the industry to reaffirm its commitment to being a force for good. Challenges will undoubtedly rise, but if there’s one thing I've learned in my life, it's that meaningful change never comes easily.”
Harry went on to say, "The true measure of our commitment is how we respond when the path becomes difficult. We must never give up."
King Charles, Prince Harry meeting in Canada:
It is not expected that Harry and Charles would meet each other during the monarch's trip to Canada.
Although the royal pair had the opportunity to reunite, they missed the chance due to their rift.