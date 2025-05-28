Sci-Tech

Apple rumors to launch dedicated gaming app: What's inside

Apple’s gaming app will replace Game Centre, platform developed by Apple, which is centred around gaming

  • by Web Desk
Apple reportedly plans to launch a new dedicated gaming app to its lineup of devices.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman report, the app will come pre-installed on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

It is teased to serve as a centralised hub from which users can launch titles, and stay updated with their in-game achievements and activity.

Apple's dedicated gaming app

Apple is hinted at including editorial content about new gaming titles, providing quick access to the game section on the App Store, and promoting Apple Arcade with its gaming app.

As per Gurman, Apple’s dedicated gaming app will replace Game Centre, a social network platform developed by Apple which is centred around gaming.

This app, along with the iPhone version, is reportedly reserved for iOS 19 which will be previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 next month, days after Nintendo launches the Switch 2.

Dedicated gaming app release date

Apple’s gaming app is likely to be released for users in September, around the same time as the launch of the new iPhone models.

To note, the Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly acquired RAC7 Games, the studio behind Sneaky Sasquatch.

Further, more and more gaming studios have ported their games to Apple devices.

Apple has also unveiled features like a dedicated Game Mode which optimises gaming performance on the iPhone.

