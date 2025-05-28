Sci-Tech

OpenAI latest news: Users can ‘sign in with ChatGPT’ for other apps

This feature allows developers to link their ChatGPT Free, Plus, or Pro accounts to their API accounts

  • by Web Desk
OpenAI is testing a feature for users to sign in to third-party apps using their ChatGPT account.

The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm revealed on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, that OpenAI is currently gauging interest from developers who might want to integrate this service into their apps.

Notably, ChatGPT is quickly becoming one of the largest consumer applications in the world, now with roughly 600 million monthly active users.

To capitalise on this popularity, OpenAI seems to try and expand into other consumer areas, such as online shopping, social media, and personal devices.

ChatGPT's new feature

A potential “Sign in with ChatGPT” feature could help OpenAI compete with other massive consumer technology companies — such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft — that help people with a wide range of online services, including a quick way to sign in to third-party apps.

Previously, OpenAI released a preview of the “Sign in with ChatGPT” experience for developers in Codex CLI, the company’s open-source AI coding tool for terminals.

The feature allows developers to link their ChatGPT Free, Plus, or Pro accounts to their API accounts.

‘Sign in with ChatGPT’ feature price

OpenAI offered Plus users $5 in API credits to sign in with ChatGPT, and Pro users $50 in API credits.

OpenAI aims to integrate the sign-in service with a broad array of companies.

X/@NickADobos
It is worth noting that it is unclear when the “Sign in with ChatGPT” feature will be available for users of ChatGPT or how many companies have signed up to be part of it.

