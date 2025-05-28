Opera’s AI browser can now code websites and games: What’s inside

Opera has officially launched a new browser, Opera Neon, that will focus on AI workflows and performing tasks.
Opera revealed on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, that the Neon browser will perform various tasks on your behalf, like shopping, filling out forms, and coding.
The browser is currently behind a waitlist, but the company said users would have to subscribe to use it once it released.
However, the company has yet to reveal pricing details. Notably, the Opera Neon browser features three new buttons on its sidebar.
1. Chat
2. Do
3. Make
The Neon browser displays a chatbot interface with which you can search the web, get answers to your queries, and ask for more information about webpages you’re browsing.
Opera Neon also features an AI Agent that Opera previously introduced back in March as a “Browser Operator,” as this AI agent is supposedly capable of performing tasks like filling forms or handling your trip bookings locally in the browser.
The company stated that the AI workflows that enable this feature are performed through a virtual machine in the cloud.
This means that Neon will work on tasks by itself even if you go offline, and users can run multiple tasks at the same time.
To note, the browser company teased an AI-powered browser last December that aims to have agents do stuff for you, and Google is working on projects that will return search results and even perform tasks using AI agents.