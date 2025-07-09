Jennifer Garner tours Disney World after Ben Affleck's intrigue in JLo's life

Jennifer Garner is spreading "cool kid summer" vibes at Disney World!
The Elektra starlet took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 8, to release the fun-filled photos from her recent trip to Disney World.
While promoting the grand opening of the Once Upon a Farm stand at Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Garner met some of her all-time favourite Disney characters.
"Smiles are bigger @waltdisneyworld, (even when you’re a little bit scared out of your mind," the mom-of-three captioned her post.
She continued, "@onceuponafarm is thrilled to be offering your kids’ favourite *cold* pouches, melts, and refrigerated bars at #CoolKidSummer in Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios."
"Come by and cool / fuel with us! Brb, Guardians is calling," the Daredevil actress concluded.
When did Jennifer Garner join Once Upon a Farm team?
For those unaware, Garner joined the Once Upon a Farm team in 2017, and since then she has been serving as co-founder.
This outing of the critically acclaimed actress comes a few days after a report claimed that her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, with whom she parted ways in 2018, delved into his second ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's personal life.
An insider recently told to Radar Online that the Batman actor has issued a warning to Lopez's rumoured boyfriend, Brett Goldstein, months after he officially declaring single from their messy divorce.
Despite parting ways from their tumultuous marriage in August 2024, Ben Affleck has involved himself in Jennifer Lopez's personal life, which reportedly deeply affected his first wife, Jennifer Garner.
As of now, neither Jennifer Garner nor Ben Affleck has reacted to these ongoing speculations.