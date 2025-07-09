Jennifer Garner tours Disney World after Ben Affleck's intrigue in JLo's life

Jennifer Garner tours Disney World after Ben Affleck's intrigue in JLo's life

Jennifer Garner is spreading "cool kid summer" vibes at Disney World!

The Elektra starlet took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 8, to release the fun-filled photos from her recent trip to Disney World.

While promoting the grand opening of the Once Upon a Farm stand at Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Garner met some of her all-time favourite Disney characters.

"Smiles are bigger @waltdisneyworld, (even when you’re a little bit scared out of your mind," the mom-of-three captioned her post.

She continued, "@onceuponafarm is thrilled to be offering your kids’ favourite *cold* pouches, melts, and refrigerated bars at #CoolKidSummer in Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios."

"Come by and cool / fuel with us! Brb, Guardians is calling," the Daredevil actress concluded.

When did Jennifer Garner join Once Upon a Farm team? 

For those unaware, Garner joined the Once Upon a Farm team in 2017, and since then she has been serving as co-founder.

This outing of the critically acclaimed actress comes a few days after a report claimed that her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, with whom she parted ways in 2018, delved into his second ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's personal life. 

An insider recently told to Radar Online that the Batman actor has issued a warning to Lopez's rumoured boyfriend, Brett Goldstein, months after he officially declaring single from their messy divorce.  

Despite parting ways from their tumultuous marriage in August 2024, Ben Affleck has involved himself in Jennifer Lopez's personal life, which reportedly deeply affected his first wife, Jennifer Garner.  

As of now, neither Jennifer Garner nor Ben Affleck has reacted to these ongoing speculations.  

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Nicki Minaj disses Megan Thee Stallion after legal setback: 'Karma's Law'
Nicki Minaj disses Megan Thee Stallion after legal setback: 'Karma's Law'
Nicki Minaj shared her honest reaction to a major setback Megan Thee Stallion is facing in a shocking lawsuit

Johnny Depp thanks his abusive mom for lesson in parenting
Johnny Depp thanks his abusive mom for lesson in parenting
'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor revealed about how his late mom Betty Sue Palmer physically abused him

Kris Jenner pens down sweet wish for Penelope Disick on her 13th birthday
Kris Jenner pens down sweet wish for Penelope Disick on her 13th birthday
Penelope Disick is the daughter of Kourtney and Scott Disick

Country singer Pat Green's family suffers ‘heartbreaking loss’ after flood
Country singer Pat Green's family suffers ‘heartbreaking loss’ after flood
Pat Green's wife stated their family members, including Green's brother John, his wife, Julia, and their kids remain missing

'Dune 3’ official title release, promises epic IMAX filming experience
'Dune 3’ official title release, promises epic IMAX filming experience
'Dune's third instalment will kick off imminently, with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprising their roles

Diddy’s twin daughters make career move after father's court verdict
Diddy’s twin daughters make career move after father's court verdict
Jessie and D'Lila Combs entered into new a venture after Sean 'Diddy’ Combs' trial verdict

Aaron Phypers Denise Richards head for divorce after 6 years of marriage
Aaron Phypers Denise Richards head for divorce after 6 years of marriage
Aaron Phypers filed for divorce after six years of marriage with Denise Richards

Blake Lively to face tough questions in legal feud over 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively to face tough questions in legal feud over 'It Ends With Us'
'Another Simple Favor' star will answer questions asked by the attorneys of Justin Baldoni during her trial