Victoria Beckham, Romeo pen emotional wish on Harper’s 14th birthday

Victoria Beckham has posted adorable pictures of daughter Harper Beckham to mark her 14th birthday.
On Thursday, July 10, the fashion designer took to Instagram to share carousel of photos and wish her adorable daughter.
Victoria paid heartfelt tribute, “Happy birthday to my world!! You are my everything and I’m so proud of the strong, confident, kind and talented young lady you are becoming. You’re my best friend and I’m so lucky I get to be your mummy.”
She concluded the touching post, “We love you so so much #HarperSeven!! Enjoy your special day!! Kisses @davidbeckham xxx.”
One adorable photo showed baby Harper perched on David Beckham’s bike, dressed in a pink frock.
A short clip featured young Harper striking a pose, strutting down the hallway in high-heeled boots and clutching a black purse.
Another sweet snap showed the birthday girl snuggled up with mom Victoria, sharing a tender hug in bed as they drift off to sleep.
Romeo Beckham also posted a heartwarming wish on Instagram Stories for his little sister.
He penned, “Happy 14th to the most amazing human there is, love you always and forever.”
To note, Harper Beckham was born at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on July 10, 2011.