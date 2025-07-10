James Gunn marks special milestone after controversial remarks on superheroes

James Gunn paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Jennifer Holland as he marks special milestone.
The Superman director who recently made headlines for making controversial remarks about superheroes reflected on his first date with Jennifer alongside a never-before-seen photo.
On Thursday, July 10, the DC boss turned to his Instagram account to share his first ever selfie he clicked on the same day ten years ago when the duo went out on their first date.
"Our first date was ten years ago today, July 10, 2015, and yet THIS is the first photo I took of us together - in September, over two months later," wrote James alongside a selfie featuring Jennifer's candid pose.
He went on to share, "Our story didn’t start with fireworks or declarations of love but with long conversations and fun, silly dates and it built slowly into something stronger."
"Because we had no expectations from each other, it allowed us to be fully ourselves and tell the truth in every moment. Little did I know that’s a darn good recipe for falling in love, and when I did, about a month after this photo, it shook me to my roots," James added.
The Guardians of the Galaxy director gushed, "You are without a doubt the best thing that ever happened to me. There is no one in our intimate circle who doesn’t know this simple truth."
Prior to this gushing tribute, James sparked a widespread debate with his controversial remarks about conventional superheroes.
"There are three things I don’t ever need to see again in a superhero movie," said Gunn during his interview with Sunday Times.
The 58-year-old went on to explain, "I don’t need to see pearls in a back alley when Batman’s parents are killed. I don’t need to see the radioactive spider biting Spider-Man. And I don’t need to see baby Kal coming from Krypton in a little baby rocket."