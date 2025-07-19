Princess Diana brother welcomes new family member after snubbing daughters


Late Princess Diana's brother, Charles Earl Spencer shared an exciting update just days after snubbing twin daughters on their 33rd birthday.

The 9th Earl, who started dating Dr. Cat Jarman in 2924 turned to his Instagram stories to share photo of the newest addition to his family.

Charles dropped first photo of his "new pup", a black German Shephard, which he appeared to have adopted just recently.

In addition to this, Prince Harry and William's uncle also shared another exciting news in the next story.

Alongside a photo of the Althorp House was a caption that read, "@charles.earl.spencer will be signing his books in the Gift Shop today 11:30am - 12pm."

As reported by GB news, in a brutal snub to his daughters, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer Charles did not wish them on their birthday on July 10, 2025.

Charles' Earl Spencer's unexpected move sparked frenzy about his relationship with his daughters.

