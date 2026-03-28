Princess Beatrice plans shocking 'UK exit' as mom Sarah's disappearance continues

Princess Beatrice is reportedly planning a shocking move to escape from the aftermath of her parents' Andrew Mountbatten and Sarah Ferguson's Jeffrey Epestein controversy.
The elder daughter of Andrew, who was arrested in February over suspicion of misconduct in public office during his time as the UK's trade envoy, has been planing to leave the UK, per an insider.
As per Daily Mail's report on Saturday, March 28, Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are considering to move to the US to protect their marriage amid ongoing controversies stemmed from Sarah and Andrew's explosive ties with the late paedophile.
Given her mom's continues absence with her whereabouts still uncleared, Beatrice is considering to exit the UK to have a peaceful life abroad.
"Her sister Eugenie has lived abroad for many years now and that set the precedent," said the insider.
They continued, "It would have been unthinkable a few years ago but now times are very different."
"Moving abroad, most likely to the United States, would be a fresh start for Beatrice and Edo and it would also mean they could give their marriage a kick start and get it back on track," they added.
The insider went on to explain, "The feeling is that if they stay in the UK they will just be sitting ducks because, let’s face it, the Andrew and Sarah problem isn’t going to go away."
"There is the police investigation which will last several months and if Andrew is charged then there will be a trial and that’s just more attention they can do without," they added.
Emphasising how moving to the US will be beneficial for them the insider noted, "Edo spends a lot of time there so I can easily see them moving there."
"Both sisters are in touch with their cousin Harry, and he has been offering them advice and there was talk of them staying in California for a while," the tipster claimed.
This update came just days after the couple quashed rumours of going through a rough patch and marital woes.