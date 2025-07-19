Queen Camilla treats grandkids to bizarre ice cream flavours in new outing

Queen Camilla spent a fun day out with her grandchildren, trying “wacky” ice cream flavours.
The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, following an annual tradition, took her grandkids from her first marriage – Lola, Freddy, Eliza, and twins Louis and Gus – out for a special outing.
During their adventurous outing, Camilla treated the children to some bizarre ice cream flavours at an eccentric parlour in West London.
The granny-grandkids group enjoyed a £45-a-head tester session, in which they tried multiple unusual flavours of the frozen treat.
Camilla and her grandchildren were given pen and paper on which they had to guess the ice cream flavours that included olive oil, sriracha hot sauce, and biscuits infusions.
One of the wackiest options was pickled onion, a flavor that the Queen did not particularly enjoy.
“Camilla and her grandchildren had a great time tasting all of the strange flavours. But Camilla didn’t fancy tasting the pickled onion ice cream,” told a source to the Sun.
They continued, "Afterwards she bought a lot of treats for her grandchildren and left with a scoop of Club Orange and another of Ovaltine, both for herself.”
The outing is part of Queen Camilla’s annual tradition, during which she takes her grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles out for a fun treat.