Queen Camilla treats grandkids to bizarre ice cream flavours in new outing

Queen Camilla treats grandkids to bizarre ice cream flavours in new outing


Queen Camilla spent a fun day out with her grandchildren, trying “wacky” ice cream flavours.

The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, following an annual tradition, took her grandkids from her first marriage – Lola, Freddy, Eliza, and twins Louis and Gus – out for a special outing.

During their adventurous outing, Camilla treated the children to some bizarre ice cream flavours at an eccentric parlour in West London.

The granny-grandkids group enjoyed a £45-a-head tester session, in which they tried multiple unusual flavours of the frozen treat.

Camilla and her grandchildren were given pen and paper on which they had to guess the ice cream flavours that included olive oil, sriracha hot sauce, and biscuits infusions.

One of the wackiest options was pickled onion, a flavor that the Queen did not particularly enjoy.

P.C. Getty and Mark Stewart Photography
P.C. Getty and Mark Stewart Photography

“Camilla and her grandchildren had a great time tasting all of the strange flavours. But Camilla didn’t fancy tasting the pickled onion ice cream,” told a source to the Sun.

They continued, "Afterwards she bought a lot of treats for her grandchildren and left with a scoop of Club Orange and another of Ovaltine, both for herself.”

The outing is part of Queen Camilla’s annual tradition, during which she takes her grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles out for a fun treat.

Related
Read more : Royal

King Charles gives emotional health update to Queen Camilla amid cancer

King Charles gives emotional health update to Queen Camilla amid cancer
King Charles' heart melting confession on cancer battle unearthed in fresh update

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK return REVEALED after peace talks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK return REVEALED after peace talks
Prince Harry’s plan to travel to the UK came after King Charles and Duke's close aide had a meeting in London

Meghan Markle dragged back to court as close family member sues her again

Meghan Markle dragged back to court as close family member sues her again
The Duchess of Sussex faces major legal blow as she is dragged into a fresh courtroom battle

Princess Amalia enjoys surprise trip after graduation

Princess Amalia enjoys surprise trip after graduation
The Dutch heir stepped out with her friends to enjoy surprise getaway amid her injury

King Charles’s AI portrait sparks fear among royal fans

King Charles’s AI portrait sparks fear among royal fans
Ai-Da made King Charles portrait, presented at the UK Mission to the WTO and United Nations

Prince George receives early birthday nod from William & Kate?

Prince George receives early birthday nod from William & Kate?
Prince George is set to celebrate his 12th birthday next week

Princess Beatrice follows Prince William’s lead on private plans

Princess Beatrice follows Prince William’s lead on private plans
The Princess of York allegedly copied her cousin the Prince of Wales 'off-grid' lifestyle

Danish Royal family releases summer portrait of Queen Margrethe with her sisters

Danish Royal family releases summer portrait of Queen Margrethe with her sisters
Queen Margrethe beams in new photos alongside her sisters, Queen Anne-Marie and Princess Benedikte