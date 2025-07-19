‘Superman’ director recalls ‘terrible’ way Henry Cavill was fired from DC role

James Gunn, the new co-head of DC Studios, has revealed the heartbreaking truth behind the exit of Henry Cavill from the role of Superman.
During his appearance in the latest episode of Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director opened up about the ‘terrible’ exit of the 42-years-old actor.
When Gunn was hired by Warner Bros, one of his first jobs was to hire a new actor for the titular role of Superman.
However, according to the Guardians of the Galaxy director, Warner Bros had previously told Cavill that he would be returning as the man of steel.
So, Gunn had to sit The Witcher star down to tell him this was not the case.
“It’s terrible – believe it or not, the day we were dealing with trying to figure out if we could take the job at DC Studios, the day the deal closed, all of a sudden, they were announcing that Henry was back,” he expressed.
Gunn went on to share, “It was really unfair to him and a total bummer. We came in, and that was really unfortunate. I’m like, ‘This poor guy.’”
The director further shared that Cavill took the news like an “absolute gentleman” and asked to reveal the heartbreaking news to fans himself.
“And I’m like, ‘That’s a class act,’” he added.
James Gun, whose new version of Superman is a box-office hit, further teased Henry Cavill’s appearance in a future DC film.