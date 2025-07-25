Nick Jonas reflects on dealing with invasive questions in teenage years

Nick Jonas has opened up about dealing with uncomfortable questions during his teenager years.
The pop icon joined his band Jonas Brothers on Penn Badgley's Podcrushed podcast, on Thursday, July 24.
During the conversation, Nick reflected on media scrutiny and called out journalists for asking a 10-year-old about their "sex life."
He said, "Where it would be like so outside of the realm of possibilities or something someone would do to ask at that time a 14-year-old about their sex life. It wasn't just us. It was a whole class of young people coming up."
Joe chimed in and revealed that Jonas brothers were raised in a Christian household, where it was normal to “wait for the right person,” adding it was "something in the community of [their] church where that was what everybody else in our were doing around 10, 11 years old."
Recalling they were around the age of 15 or 16 at that time, he said that they often did not want to discuss the topic.
"I can definitely speak for all three of us here. I felt the pressure of being like, 'Well, we have to live these lives because we kind of said it in a paper once.' It's in print, so you gotta do it forever," Joe added.
On the work front, Jonas Brothers are promoting their seventh studio album, Greetings from Your Hometown, which is set to release on August 8, 2025.