Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in 69th birthday with new portraits

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa released new portraits to mark her 69th birthday.
Taking to its official Instagram handle on Saturday, March 22, the Royal Family of Luxembourg celebrated the Grand Duchess’s birthday with a carousel of mesmerizing photographs taken on her special day.
For her big day, Maria chose to wear an elegant navy-blue gown with a high-neck and sheer, flowing sleeves.
The look was accessorized with a beautiful silver necklace featuring a deep blue gemstone at its center, and a pair of matching earrings.
For the portrait, Grand Duchess Maria posed with a warm smile on her face, making her look effortlessly charming.
“All the best for the Birthday! Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday!” wished the Royal Family in the post’s caption.
In the gallery of snaps, some photographs also featured Grand Duchess Maria Teresa with her husband, Grand Duke Henri. The Royal Couple exuded regal charm in the photos.
Commenting on the post, a fan gushed, “Beautiful woman, always elegant, smiling, sunny. Many many happy returns of the day.”
Another wished, “Happy birthday your Royal Highness with lots of happiness and excellent health.”
“Happy Birthday to Her Majesty Maria Teresa ,God the Shower of Health and Blessings,” a third penned.
For those unaware, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa was born in Havana, Cuba, to a noble yet untitled Spanish-descendant family.