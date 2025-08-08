Gigi Hadid sparks Sabrina Carpenter collab buzz with cryptic comment

A buzzworthy collab looks to be brewing between Sabrina Carpenter and Gigi Hadid!
With a sultry and cryptic comment on the Espresso hitmaker’s post, the 30-year-old American fashion icon set the internet ablaze, fueling wild speculation about a possible collaboration.
On her official Instagram handle, the Manchild songstress recently dropped a daring two-slide post, showing her hanging undergarments on a clothesline while appearing lost in thought.
Captioning the post, Carpenter wrote, “Go put on some clothes!”
Soon after the Short n’ Sweet singer shared the post, Gigi headed to the comments to drop a sultry remark, writing, “But daddy I have nothing to wear ! !”
The two-time Grammy winner already has a strong reputation for sultry songs, visuals, and performances, and Hadid’s bold remark fueled the intrigue surrounding her next move.
Quickly catching fans’ attention, her comment sparked a frenzy as they speculated whether it was a hint at a possible thrilling collaboration, with some guessing it could be a lyric from an upcoming track.
“@gigihadid are u on a mv or is that a lyric?” asked one, while another questioned, “WHAT DO YOU KNOW GIGI?”
A third reacted, “OMG,” as a fourth inquired, “is it like a spoil or something??”
Fans’ speculation comes as Sabrina Carpenter works on her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, which is set to release on August 29, 2025.
So far, the Please Please Please crooner has released only one track, Manchild, from the upcoming project.