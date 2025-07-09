Sabrina Carpenter drops 'new special edition' cover after controversy

Sabrina Carpenter has announced a new cover of Man’s Best Friend album after controversy.
Following backlash over her album's original artwork, the Please Please Please crooner has released a new special edition cover on July 8.
Sabrina, 26, took to Instagram to unveil the new artwork, which is the part of a limited rose vinyl release.
The Espresso singer captioned the post, "New special edition cover of Man’s Best Friend available to pre-order now exclusively on rose vinyl [Tulip emoji].”
In the viral artwork, Sabrina can be seen wearing a black lingerie sitting in a room filled with flower bouquets.
She was holding a card in her hand with the initials "M. B. F.” a subtle nod to the album’s title.
Her fans flooded the comment section with love and support for the new album cover.
A fan commented, “Sabrina Carpenter's dropping a special edition cover for Man’s Best Friend? Bet it’s just a photo of her dog photobombed by her cat stealing the spotlight! Out August 29th, fur real!”
Another noted, “This cover is beautiful and I'm honestly so confused by some of the reactions. when did ppl become so conservative.”
“They under this tweet complaining that a beautiful woman never has “enough” clothes on. thanks fascism,” a third showed support.
Sabrina's new album, Man's Best Friend, is set to release on August 29, 2025.