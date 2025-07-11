Justin Bieber to surprise release seventh album featuring 20 tracks

Justin Bieber to surprise release seventh album featuring 20 tracks
Justin Bieber to surprise release seventh album featuring 20 tracks

Justin Bieber has caused a frenzy in the music industry as plans for the surprise release of the seventh album get revealed.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Love Yourself crooner will drop his brand-new album, which features 20 tracks, on Friday, July 11.

Sources have claimed that Justin took a trip to Iceland back in April to finish up the project, which will be his first album since 2021's Justice.

The news came hours after a black-and-white billboard was spotted in Iceland, featuring the pop icon with the word "swag," which many fans are speculating is the title of the album.

Moreover, Justin posted a small clip of a different billboard that contained all the titles of the upcoming tracks, including All I Can Take, Therapy Session, Swag, 405, Zuma House, Too Long, Forgiveness, Butterflies, Go Baby, Yukon, Way It Is, Soulful, First Place, Things You Do, Devotion, Dadz Love, Sweet Spot, Glory Voice Memo, and Daisies.


As sources shared with THR in April, the dad-of-one had been hosting "jam sessions" at his Los Angeles residence where attendees have included his longtime DJ Tay James and musical director HARV.

Features on the album include Sexyy Red and Gunna as well as Cash Cobain, each of whom Bieber has shouted out on social media in recent months.

The exciting new project came amid the launch of his fashion brand, Skylrk, after months of teasing from both Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Notably, the brand's website went live a day after the Rhode founder shared a click on her Instagram account, where she rocked a Skylrk's hooded robe.

Justin Bieber's new brand contains a vast collection of shoes, apparel, and accessories.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Lady Gaga hails Doechii as 'immediately legendary' in powerful tribute
Lady Gaga hails Doechii as 'immediately legendary' in powerful tribute
The 'Abracadabra' singer express her admiration for Doechii in a recent cover story with British Vogue

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner enjoy ‘better than ever’ bond after divorce
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner enjoy ‘better than ever’ bond after divorce
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who share two daughters, finalized their divorce last year after a tense court battle

Tom Cruise extends olive branch to ex-wife Nicole Kidman’s husband Keith Urban
Tom Cruise extends olive branch to ex-wife Nicole Kidman’s husband Keith Urban
'Mission: Impossible' actor has agreed to meet with ex-wife Nicole Kidman and their two adopted kids

K-Pop star sentenced to over 3 years in prison over rape charge
K-Pop star sentenced to over 3 years in prison over rape charge
Moon Taeil, a South Korean singer, has been sentenced a month after pleading guilty to rape charge

‘The Office’ star dishes hilarious peeks into cast’s ‘most random’ group chat
‘The Office’ star dishes hilarious peeks into cast’s ‘most random’ group chat
'The Office', starring Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, and more, ended after nine-season in 2013

James Gunn marks special milestone after controversial remarks on superheroes
James Gunn marks special milestone after controversial remarks on superheroes
'Superman' director James Gunn shares exciting post after sparking controversy with sharp dig at superheroes

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola share birthday tribute to Harper amid family rift
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola share birthday tribute to Harper amid family rift
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrated Harper Seven's 14th birthday amid the family feud

Lily Collins celebrates ‘silly’ husband Charlie’s birthday with PDA-filled snap
Lily Collins celebrates ‘silly’ husband Charlie’s birthday with PDA-filled snap
The 'Emily in Paris' star and Charlie McDowell got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot a year later