Jenna Ortega brings Wednesday’s dark charm to Seoul for S3 promotion

Jenna Ortega has brought Wednesday’s gothic aura to South Korea!
On Monday, August 11, the 22-year-old actress stepped out in Korea to attend the Wednesday season two press conference in Seoul.
Jenna, who plays the titular role in the Netflix hit, exuded her dark aura at the event which took place at Four Seasons Hotel.
For the press conference, the American actress donned a gothic boucle skirt, which featured a mesh trim and padlock belt, with a zombie printed top.
Jenna’s creepy ensemble perfectly complemented her bleach eyebrows, an eerie beauty detail that's quickly become the tour's signature.
She elevated her eerie look with a pair of black heels and secured her hair into half-up half-down style.
The Death of a Unicorn star has been debuting a slew of gothic-inspired ensembles in keeping with the supernatural mystery comedy series' theme.
Wednesday season 3, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, was released on Netflix on August 6 and has received rave reviews from fans.
The latest series features eight episodes in total, but Netflix has only released four so far, leaving some viewers feeling disappointed.
“Only 4 episodes? That's all?” one asked.
While another added, “Why just 4 episodes I ain’t watching till it’s complete.”
“Watching or waiting for all of the episodes on Sep 3?” the third commented.
Wednesday second season’s part 2 is set to hit the streaming giant on September 3.