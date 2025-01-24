Varun Dhawan makes sweet promise to wife Natasha on wedding anniversary

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal toast to four years of marriage!
Turning to Instagram on Friday, the Bawaal actor shared a bunch of throwback pictures featuring precious moments with his wife.
In the first photo, the couple were spotted cruising during one of the holidays, accompanied by their pet dog Joey.
The second picture therefore encapsulated Varun and Natasha on a beach, with a surfboard tucked under the actor’s arm.
Next one captured a touching moment from when Natasha was pregnant with their adorable daughter Lara.
As caption, Varun penned, “my ride or die. I promise to take u on a holiday next anniversary.”
Netizens spammed the new daddy’s anniversary post with sweet wishes.
One fan wrote, “Perfect family picture.”
A second user wrote, “OMG cuties.”
“You guys,” a third user noted.
“4 years of love,” a fourth fan expressed.
On Father’s Day, Varun shared first glimpse of his daughter, whom he welcomed on June 3, 2024.
While Varun Dhawan continues to be a doting daddy, he has numerous projects lined up as well.