Home / Entertainment

Madonna gets candid on her 'spiritual' journey in first podcast interview

Madonna had an 'open conversation' about her decades-long spiritual journey

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Madonna gets candid on her spiritual journey in first podcast interview
Madonna gets candid on her 'spiritual' journey in first podcast interview

Madonna is getting candid like never before — opening up about her deeply personal “spiritual life” during her first-ever podcast interview,

The Queen of Pop will make her debut on podcast interview as she appeared on a revealing new episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty on Monday.

According to PEOPLE, speaking with Shetty, Madonna had an "open conversation" about her decades-long spiritual journey, which started shortly before the birth of her first child, Lourdes Leon.

"You need to be spiritual to be successful. Success is having a spiritual life, period. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have one," Madonna, who first discovered Kabbalah in 1996, tells Shetty on the episode.

“What have I done for others? That's really the only way you can be successful in life," she told Shetty.

The Grammys winner added, “It's like the greatest amount of light is where there's darkness and you can reveal the most amount of light. When you're in a dark room, you turn on the light. When you're in a room that's already light, what do you, there's no, um, effort made. So should we look for darkness?”

"My soul's purpose is to reveal light in the world through whatever I do," the Hung Up singer shared, later adding, "I want it all, but I want it for the sake of sharing, not to keep it for myself.”

Madonna, who began her study of Kabbalah in 1996, revealed how she felt grounded during hardships through this practice.

Later, her Kabbalah teacher, Eitan Yardeni also joined her to discuss a new course they launched called The Mystical Studies of the Zohar.

You Might Like:

How long will Sean 'Diddy' Combs be in jail after guilty verdict?

How long will Sean 'Diddy' Combs be in jail after guilty verdict?
Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in custody ahead of his October 3 verdict

Lady Kitty Spencer shares Dolce moment with Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci

Lady Kitty Spencer shares Dolce moment with Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci
Princess Diana’s niece exclusive glimpse from Dolce & Gabbana afterparty during Milan Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on painful split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on painful split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez parted ways in August 2022 after two years of togetherness

Benny Blanco shares post-wedding snaps with Selena Gomez: 'Real life princess'

Benny Blanco shares post-wedding snaps with Selena Gomez: 'Real life princess'
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in Montecito on Saturday

Tom Holland back in action to 'Spider-Man' filming after head injury

Tom Holland back in action to 'Spider-Man' filming after head injury
'Spider Man' filming resumed in Basingstoke after the 'Uncharted' star suffered a head injury while performing a stun

Jennifer Lopez opens up on being taken seriously as an artist in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez opens up on being taken seriously as an artist in Hollywood
JLo reflects on her acting career as she promotes new movie, ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Meryl Streep skips Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding despite invitation

Meryl Streep skips Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding despite invitation
The 'Only Murders in the Building' starlet attended Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan over the weekend

Leonardo DiCaprio promotes new film after sweet revelation about Paul Thomas

Leonardo DiCaprio promotes new film after sweet revelation about Paul Thomas
The 'Shutter Island' star's new film, 'One Battle After Another' premiered in theatres in September this year

Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter show love on Selena Gomez’s wedding pics

Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter show love on Selena Gomez’s wedding pics
Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 27, 2025

George Clooney raises concerns after putting his health in danger

George Clooney raises concerns after putting his health in danger
Hollywood actor George Clooney’s sinus infection pushed him to skip movie premiere at Venice Film Festival

Beyoncé, Jay-Z's £7M Cotswolds estate turns into flooding nightmare

Beyoncé, Jay-Z's £7M Cotswolds estate turns into flooding nightmare
The 'Cowboy Carter' hitmaker and Jay-Z's plans to settle into a £7M estate may be in jeopardy

Lola Young collapses at the 'All Things Go' music festival, shares health update

Lola Young collapses at the 'All Things Go' music festival, shares health update
Lola Young was singing her track Conceited when she fell to the ground, and was carried offstage by medical staff