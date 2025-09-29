Madonna gets candid on her 'spiritual' journey in first podcast interview

Madonna is getting candid like never before — opening up about her deeply personal “spiritual life” during her first-ever podcast interview,
The Queen of Pop will make her debut on podcast interview as she appeared on a revealing new episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty on Monday.
According to PEOPLE, speaking with Shetty, Madonna had an "open conversation" about her decades-long spiritual journey, which started shortly before the birth of her first child, Lourdes Leon.
"You need to be spiritual to be successful. Success is having a spiritual life, period. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have one," Madonna, who first discovered Kabbalah in 1996, tells Shetty on the episode.
“What have I done for others? That's really the only way you can be successful in life," she told Shetty.
The Grammys winner added, “It's like the greatest amount of light is where there's darkness and you can reveal the most amount of light. When you're in a dark room, you turn on the light. When you're in a room that's already light, what do you, there's no, um, effort made. So should we look for darkness?”
"My soul's purpose is to reveal light in the world through whatever I do," the Hung Up singer shared, later adding, "I want it all, but I want it for the sake of sharing, not to keep it for myself.”
Madonna, who began her study of Kabbalah in 1996, revealed how she felt grounded during hardships through this practice.
Later, her Kabbalah teacher, Eitan Yardeni also joined her to discuss a new course they launched called The Mystical Studies of the Zohar.