Home / Royal

Buckingham Palace announces Duchess Sophie’s exciting post- summer plans

The Duchess of Edinburgh is currently spending her summer break with the Royal Family in Balmoral

Buckingham Palace announces Duchess Sophie’s exciting post- summer plans
Buckingham Palace announces Duchess Sophie’s exciting post- summer plans 

Duchess Sophie is all set to tour Canada next month!

On Wednesday, August 13, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duchess of Edinburgh will be visiting Canada in early September after spending the summer break with the Royal Family in Balmoral, as per GB News.

The 60-year-old royal will visit Alberta on September 4 to attend various engagements including a stop at Spruce Meadows.

In April, the show jumping venue announced that the mother-of-two had become its patron.

"My family and I, together with all the people who make up Spruce Meadows, are deeply honoured that Her Royal Highness has taken on Spruce Meadows as a Royal Patronage,” Spruce Meadows President and CEO Linda Southern-Heathcott said at the time.

They continued, “The Duchess of Edinburgh is a wonderful example of grace, leadership, and dedication - and is someone for whom I have great personal admiration.”

"The Royal patronage is a true gift, as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary and look ahead to a meaningful future, continuing our expansion into a full-scale Sports and Entertainment District for all to enjoy," the pair added.

Duchess Sophie, who holds several equestrian roles, previously visited the venue in 2006 with her husband, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The royal last visited Canada in 2023, when she carried out a week-long programme in Ontario, St Catharines and Toronto.

Queen Elizabeth II also paid a visit to Spruce Meadows in 1990 to inaugurate an event in her name.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle shows ‘no signs of support’ amid Prince Harry 'new charity' buzz

Meghan Markle shows ‘no signs of support’ amid Prince Harry 'new charity' buzz
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot six years ago, and they share two kids now

Queen Mary inaugurates Headspace’s new counseling center in Tårnby

Queen Mary inaugurates Headspace’s new counseling center in Tårnby
The Queen of Denmark takes heartwarming step to support mental wellbeing by launching new counselling center

Princess Kate tries to steal Meghan Markle's spotlight with powerful move

Princess Kate tries to steal Meghan Markle's spotlight with powerful move
The Princess of Wales dropped a powerful message of 'love and friendship' after the Duchess of Sussex made career move

Prince Andrew suffers new setback as fans call to strip him of Royal titles

Prince Andrew suffers new setback as fans call to strip him of Royal titles
The Duke of York faces harsh public scrutiny after shocking disclosures in sensational new book

Kate Middleton cherishes ‘love, friendship’ in new episode of ‘Mother Nature’

Kate Middleton cherishes ‘love, friendship’ in new episode of ‘Mother Nature’
Princess Kate releases powerful message in the second episode of her Mother Nature series

Prince Andrew’s remarks on Princess Kate stirred feud with William: Report

Prince Andrew’s remarks on Princess Kate stirred feud with William: Report
The Duke of York had strained relationships from both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex

King Charles opens Buckingham Palace’s doors as Meghan hints at UK business

King Charles opens Buckingham Palace’s doors as Meghan hints at UK business
The British King makes delightful announcement amid Meghan Markle’s business expansion plans in the UK

Royal Family makes feeling clear on Harry, Meghan's extended Netflix deal

Royal Family makes feeling clear on Harry, Meghan's extended Netflix deal
Former Royal aide lifts curtain on firms thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lucrative Netflix deal

King Charles shares fun facts about Princess Anne for her 75th birthday

King Charles shares fun facts about Princess Anne for her 75th birthday
The Royal Family dropped a series of fun facts about the Princess Royal in a special birthday post

Prince Andrew publicly voices ‘frustration’ with shocking act amid backlash

Prince Andrew publicly voices ‘frustration’ with shocking act amid backlash
The Duke of York has been facing harsh public scrutiny over his shocking controversies

Kate Middleton set to spark rivalry with Prince William at mega event

Kate Middleton set to spark rivalry with Prince William at mega event
The Princess of Wales gears to take centre stage as UK prepares to host prestigious event

Princess Ingrid Alexandra spotted at Sydney event with mystery guests

Princess Ingrid Alexandra spotted at Sydney event with mystery guests
The Norwegian royal arrived on campus at the University of Sydney to continue her study