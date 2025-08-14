Buckingham Palace announces Duchess Sophie’s exciting post- summer plans 

Duchess Sophie is all set to tour Canada next month!
On Wednesday, August 13, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duchess of Edinburgh will be visiting Canada in early September after spending the summer break with the Royal Family in Balmoral, as per GB News.
The 60-year-old royal will visit Alberta on September 4 to attend various engagements including a stop at Spruce Meadows.
In April, the show jumping venue announced that the mother-of-two had become its patron.
"My family and I, together with all the people who make up Spruce Meadows, are deeply honoured that Her Royal Highness has taken on Spruce Meadows as a Royal Patronage,” Spruce Meadows President and CEO Linda Southern-Heathcott said at the time.
They continued, “The Duchess of Edinburgh is a wonderful example of grace, leadership, and dedication - and is someone for whom I have great personal admiration.”
"The Royal patronage is a true gift, as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary and look ahead to a meaningful future, continuing our expansion into a full-scale Sports and Entertainment District for all to enjoy," the pair added.
Duchess Sophie, who holds several equestrian roles, previously visited the venue in 2006 with her husband, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh.
The royal last visited Canada in 2023, when she carried out a week-long programme in Ontario, St Catharines and Toronto.
Queen Elizabeth II also paid a visit to Spruce Meadows in 1990 to inaugurate an event in her name.