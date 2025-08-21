Sydney Sweeney takes firm stand against bathwater backlash

Sydney Sweeney slammed critics who trolled her over bathwater controversy.
The Euphoria star faced intense backlash for her collaboration with Dr. Squatch, which included a limited-edition line of bar soaps that contained her actual bathwater
During a chat with The Wall Street Journal, Sydney said, “It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting. They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater.”
The Anyone But You actress also gave an example of co-star Jacob Elordi, who made headlines for spicy bathtub scene in Saltburn.
She added, “I think it’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying. Because everything is a conversation with the audience.”
Following the bathwater controversy, Sydney landed in another trouble with her latest American Eagle partnership.
She explained in the campaign clip, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”
While the American actress has remained silent on the controversy, the clothing company stepped forward to defend its ad's intentions.
To note, Sydney and Jacob will be seen together in season three of Euphoria.