Princess Beatrix actively participates in Oranje Fonds’ campaign: Watch

Age is just a number for Princess Beatrix!
On Saturday, March 15, the Dutch Royal Family took to Instagram to share about the former Queen’s latest engagement after she celebrated 100 years of the De Zaansche Molen association by visiting there.
For her latest outing, Beatrix marked her appearance at the Oranje Fonds’ NLdoet, which is the biggest volunteer campaign in the country.
“NLdoet by the Oranje Fonds is the largest volunteer campaign in the Netherlands. On March 14 and 15, everyone can get acquainted with volunteer work and experience what it is like to mean something to someone else,” the caption stated.
The statement continued, “Today, Princess Beatrix is working in a toy library and playground in Utrecht. Yesterday, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima helped to beautify a community center in Katwijk.”
In the post, the Royal Family of the Netherlands also shared a video of Princess Beatrix in which she was seen participating in the campaign.
The clip featured her planting some plants and painting the benches in the playground, and having discussion with other volunteers while working in the toy library.
Several royal fans shared their heartwarming reactions via comments on the post, appreciating King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and Princess Beatrix for their participation.