Justin Bieber, Hailey’s bond enters new phase as source of tensions laid bare

The 'Peaches' singer and the Rhode founder’s marriage faced scrutiny since this past year

Justin and Hailey Bieber have weathered some rocky moments, with insiders revealing the source of past marital “tension.”

According to US Weekly, a source shared that the Peaches singer and the Rhode founder’s marriage faced scrutiny this past year and his new music also referred to some trouble in paradise.

But now Justin and his wife Hailey are “in a much better place” following the release of the pop singer's latest album.

According to an insider, the purported conflict stemmed from Justin’s efforts to record Swag but that the album is out and their “tension has resolved” too.

“There’s a sense of relief on both sides,” the insider said, sharing that the Baby singer has been “in a better mental headspace” and he has been “very happy” over the positive response to his album.

It is revealed that Hailey has been taking things in stride “day by day” and has been “very patient” with her husband.

“There’s still work to be done in their marriage,” the insider stated, adding, “but they’re in a much better place.”

To note, the revelation came after Justin delighted his fans as he dropped seventh studio album, SWAG, on July 11.

Several songs reference Justin’s public image, personal struggles, and his devotion to Hailey and their son Jack Blues, who turns one on August 22.

