‘Emily in Paris’ returns to production in Italy after tragic on-set death

Filming for Emily in Paris season 5 has resumed, with the cast and crew returning to production in Italy after a brief pause due the tragic on-set death of an assistant director.
On Saturday, August 23, the main lead of the series Lily Collins, 36, was spotted filming a scene on a gondola in Venice, Italy.
The American star was accompanied by her co-stars Ashley Park, Eugenio Franceschini and Paul Forman for the scene.
Emily in Paris resumed shooting after the show's assistant director Diego Borella tragically passed away two days earlier.
He died due to a medical emergency that happened while filming at Hotel Danieli in Venice.
As per La Repubblica, a local doctor confirmed Diego Borella’s death, stating that he likely died of “a sudden heart attack.”
A Paramount Television Studios spokesperson honored the late director in an exclusive statement for Variety.
“We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the ‘Emily in Paris’ production family,” the statement read.
It continued, “Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”
Notably, Emily in Paris season five shooting started in Italy on August 15.
The show is set to release on December 18, 2025, on Netflix.