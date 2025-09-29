Meghan Markle’s podcast receives nomination for prestigious award

Meghan Markle might soon get her hands on a prestigious award!
In a delightful update shared on Instagram, Lemonada – the producer of the Confessions of a Female Founder podcast – announced that the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast has been nominated for the 4th Annual Signal Awards.
“We’ve been nominated for THREE @signalawards,” cheerfully announced the production house before revealing the Meghan’s Confessions of a Female Founder has been shortlisted in the category of Business and Culture.
Announcing the nominations, they continued, “Best Host: @hasanminhaj for Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know (@HMDK). Business & Culture: Confessions of a Female Founder with @meghan. Self-Improvement: My So-Called Midlife with @reshmasaujani.
“It’s an honor to be recognized, and now we need your support. Cast your vote and help us take these awards home. Every vote matters,” the statement concluded.
Confessions of a Female Founder, which aired between April 8 and June 3, 2025, features Meghan Markle talking with female founders and friends who have started their own companies and brands.
She also discussed about her own journey of struggles and experience as an entrepreneur launching her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
The podcast featured several notable guests, including Whitney Wolfe Herd, Reshma Saujani, Kadi Lee, Jamie Kern Lima, Hannah Mendoza, Heather Hasson, Cassandra Morales Thurswell, Sara Blakely, and Tina Knowles.