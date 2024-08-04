Kevin Hart doesn’t want mend feud with ‘attitude king’ Michael Jordan

Kevin Hart has declared of not caring about Michael Jordan enough to sort their fight.
At the latest Atlantic City gig of his Acting My Age tour, he addressed their long-time feud, which began over eight years ago.
As revealed during the show, these two stars haven’t talked to each other since then, as the basketballer didn’t take it lightly when Kevin Hart made fun of him at a charity event.
“Michael Jordan had an attitude with me for years because I hosted an event for him and he came in late. I saw him coming in, [and] I hit him with [a joke],” the comedian recalled.
He added, “It was quick. It was all in fun. I don’t know where it came from. I just hit him with a quick one. Hasn’t talked to me since.”
According to Daily Mail, Kevin Hart told the crowd about “not getting along” with the athlete as they’re not fans of each other.
Not looking to sort their issues out, he declared, “I don’t give a s**t! I could care less. I can f**king care less. I’m at a point in my life where it’s very hard to bother me.”