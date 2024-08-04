Hollywood

Kevin Hart doesn't want mend feud with 'attitude king' Michael Jordan

  by Web Desk
  August 04, 2024
Kevin Hart has declared of not caring about Michael Jordan enough to sort their fight.

At the latest Atlantic City gig of his Acting My Age tour, he addressed their long-time feud, which began over eight years ago.

As revealed during the show, these two stars haven’t talked to each other since then, as the basketballer didn’t take it lightly when Kevin Hart made fun of him at a charity event.

“Michael Jordan had an attitude with me for years because I hosted an event for him and he came in late. I saw him coming in, [and] I hit him with [a joke],” the comedian recalled.

He added, “It was quick. It was all in fun. I don’t know where it came from. I just hit him with a quick one. Hasn’t talked to me since.”

According to Daily Mail, Kevin Hart told the crowd about “not getting along” with the athlete as they’re not fans of each other.

Not looking to sort their issues out, he declared, “I don’t give a s**t! I could care less. I can f**king care less. I’m at a point in my life where it’s very hard to bother me.”

Britney Spears’ sons want to reunite her with grandfather Jamie Spares
Kanye West inserts Japanese lyrics in new track named ‘Bomb’
Kyle Walker wanted ‘secret bed life’ with Lauryn Goodman after public apology
Victoria Beckham becomes bestfriends with Nicole Kidman over interview
Why Chris Evans refuses Ryan Reynolds’ cue cards for surprise monologue in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Katie Price spotted with bloodied, bruised face in bandages
Ryan Reynolds stops laughing to celebrate ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ success
Ben Affleck divorcing Jennifer Lopez for her ‘cocktail range’
Priyanka Chopra gives ‘biased’ verdict on husband Nick Jonas’ ‘Good Half’
Mariah Carey to bring ‘Christmas Tour’ to 20 cities
Jeremy Renner reacts to Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom role in new 'Avengers' film
Leonardo DiCaprio’s next film title REVEALED