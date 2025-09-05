Inside the most expensive celebrity weddings of all time

Weddings are considered as one of the most magical milestones in anyone’s life.
But some of the world's wealthiest stars used their wedding day as a moment to be extravagant, spending a lot of money to grab the spotlight.
There is a list of celebrities, who celebrated their wedding with a price tag that only the world’s most powerful, famous, and fabulously rich could afford.
The price tags are staggering as it costs millions of dollars, covering everything from couture gowns and multi-tiered cakes to private jet transport for hundreds of guests and performances by music's biggest stars.
In this list, let’s step inside the most jaw-dropping, bank-breaking weddings of all time.
Inside the most expensive celebrity weddings of all the time
Radhika Merchant & Anant Ambani
The Indian business man Mukhesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in extravagant wedding festivity in 2024.
Their pre-wedding festivities alone, which included a cruise around Europe, a masquerade ball, and a private concert by Rihanna, reportedly cost a mind-boggling amount.
Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal
In 2018, Ambani, the richest family threw an unforgettable wedding.
At the star-studded wedding, Beyoncé performed at the pre-wedding festivities, while the guest list included global politicians, Bollywood stars, and business moguls.
Michael Jordan & Yvette Prieto
The NBA legend’s wedding ceremony with Cuban model Yvette Prieto stole the spotlight in 2013 as they hosted 500 guests, including performances by Usher and Robin Thicke.
It is reported that a floral budget alone rumored at $500,000.
Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries
Kim Kardashian’s brief marriage with Kris Humphries that lasted only 72 days, was considered as a lavish wedding in 2011 which costed around $10 Million.
Herthree Vera Wang gowns, a lavish reception, and TV coverage, the spectacle made headlines worldwide.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
Kim’s 2014 Florence wedding to Kanye was smaller but still jaw-dropping as it was around $2.8 Million.
Andrea Bocelli serenaded her walk down the aisle, and the couple spared no detail for their star-studded European affair.
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel turned the heads with their luxurious wedding ceremony as they said “I do” in a lavish Italian resort.
Jessica’s pink Giambattista Valli gown and a week of opulent festivities made it one of Hollywood’s most memorable weddings.
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes
Their 2006 fairytale wedding at a 15th-century Italian castle was the definition of cinematic romance.
With dazzling fireworks and custom Giorgio Armani ensembles, the $3 Million celebration was as grand as TomKat’s headline-making love story.