Sabrina Carpenter follows up 'Man's Best Friend' with bold 'Tears' video  

Sabrina Carpenter dropped an official music video for her highly anticipated song, Tears, after the release of her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend.
On Friday, August 29, the Please Please Please hitmaker took to her Instagram handle to share the exclusive exotic glimpses of her new music video.
In the video clip, Carpenter was seen dancing with multiple side dancers in bold mini-dresses in different locations.
Renowned American actor and playwright Colman Domingo also made a special appearance in Tears.
She also honored the musical-horror film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, on its 50th anniversary in the song.
The 26-year-old Grammy-winning musician penned her caption, "TEARS VIDEO OUT NOW!! Starring the truly incomparable, magnetic, and fantastic Colman Domingo! @kingofbingo."
"Wish we were still dancing in the street at 4 am x directed by @bardiazeinali and shot by: Sean Price Williams," she continued.
Fans reaction:
As the song gained traction on social media, several fans began flooding her comments section with their heartfelt praises.
One user commented, "Man’s best friend is absolutely amazing. It’s so you. Your best album !!!! I have chills. And this music video? A whole movie? MASTERPIECE."
"The Rocky Horror Picture Show reference?!! It was so good," another hailed.
It is pertinent to note that Carpenter released the official music video for Tears shortly after she launched the seventh musical album, Man's Best Friend, on Friday, August 29.