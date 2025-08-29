Queen Mary breaks silence on backlash over Princess Isabella’s X-rated t-shirt

Queen Mary has broken her silence on the backlash over her eldest daughter Princess Isabella X-rated t-shirt.
Earlier this month, the 18-year-old royal attended the Danish music festival Smukfest in Skanderborg alongside her brother Crown Prince Christian.
For the event, the Princess wore a black expletive-stamped shirt emblazoned with the words "f***ed him yesterday" in Danish.
The message was accompanied by an arrow pointing off to the side.
Now, Queen Mary has addressed Princess Isabella's controversial outfit as she concluded her four-day summer cruise with husband King Frederik on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog.
On Thursday, August 28, the royal couple visited Samsø, where they happily answered few questions from the press, with TV 2 asking about their daughter's outfit choice.
"My first thought was – is she completely gone?" Queen Mary said in response, as per BILLED-BLADET.
She further added: "Let's put it this way, some decisions are better than others."
Princess Isabella’s wardrobe sparked intense backlash as many royal watchers questioned her and Danish royal family’s modesty.
"Not surprisingly, there are people who love that kind of thing. I'm also in favour of the royals letting loose a little. They always have. They should definitely be allowed to. BUT. There are limits,” a popular Danish political commentator Jarl Cordua wrote at the time on his social media handle.
Princess Isabella of Denmark is currently second in line to the Danish throne, following her older brother, Crown Prince Christian.