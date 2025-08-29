Home / Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude summer tour with heartfelt farewell

Queen Mary and King Frederik began their royal summer visit earlier this week

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude summer tour with heartfelt farewell
King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude summer tour with heartfelt farewell  

The Danish King Frederik and his life partner, Queen Mary, ended their four-day summer visit with an emotional farewell.

On Thursday, August 28, the official Instagram handle of the Danish Royal Family released exclusive portraits of the royal couple from their prestigious visit to their four municipalities, from Frederikshavn and Thisted to Læsø and Samsø.

They scribbled gratitude for their post, "We are deeply touched by the great and warm reception we have received in all four municipalities - from Frederikshavn and Thisted to Læsø and Samsø."

"To everyone who has had a flag in their hand or a finger in the game - thank you from the bottom of my heart," they noted.

They continued, "Our country has a lot to offer, and the last four days have been about some of the things that embrace us and bring us together."

"We couldn't have wished for a nicer and better ending to the summer. The royal couple. The Royal House and H.M. The Queen," they concluded.

It is important to note that King Frederik and Queen Mary have kicked off their four-day summer visit on Monday, August 25.   

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle pays tribute to LA fire victims in new Netflix episode

Meghan Markle pays tribute to LA fire victims in new Netflix episode
The Duchess of Sussex honoured brave first responders in an emotional Netflix episode of her lifestyle

King Charles, Prince Harry to reunite on late Queen's death anniversary?

King Charles, Prince Harry to reunite on late Queen's death anniversary?
Prince Harry and King Charles reportedly set to put differences aside after months of royal feud

Queen Mary breaks silence on backlash over Princess Isabella’s X-rated t-shirt

Queen Mary breaks silence on backlash over Princess Isabella’s X-rated t-shirt
The second-in-line to the Danish throne wore a black expletive-stamped shirt at music festival Smukfest

Queen Camilla sends ‘powerful message’ with delightful move

Queen Camilla sends ‘powerful message’ with delightful move
Queen Camilla lauded for 'commitment to real and lasting change' as her charity announces new partnership

Prince William, Princess Kate uphold key rule as they make major move

Prince William, Princess Kate uphold key rule as they make major move
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set make a move with their kids later this year

Meghan Markle flaunts her huge wine cellar in ‘With Love, Meghan 2’ new clip

Meghan Markle flaunts her huge wine cellar in ‘With Love, Meghan 2’ new clip
The Duchess of Sussex offers sneak peek into her massive As Ever wine cellar in new clip of ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2

Prince Harry’s secret visit to Queen Elizabeth II’s resting place laid bare

Prince Harry’s secret visit to Queen Elizabeth II’s resting place laid bare
The Duke of Sussex made a secret visit to Queen Elizabeth’s grave on her anniversary

Prince William’s ‘weight of crown’ pushed him to make careful call for George

Prince William’s ‘weight of crown’ pushed him to make careful call for George
Prince George is the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton and heir to the British throne

Princess Olympia of Greece shines in bridal white at godson’s christening

Princess Olympia of Greece shines in bridal white at godson’s christening
The Princess of Greece served looks as she attended the christening of her baby godson, Robert Theodore Getty

Queen Silvia hosts special picnic for senior citizens to mark Day of the Old

Queen Silvia hosts special picnic for senior citizens to mark Day of the Old
Sweden’s Queen Silvia initiated ‘The Day of the Old’ in the ‘90s to honor the elderly citizens of the country

Prince Harry's UK visit confirmed amid 'peace talks' with King Charles

Prince Harry's UK visit confirmed amid 'peace talks' with King Charles
Prince Harry to attend WellChild Awards in the UK without wife Meghan Markle

King Frederik pauses summer trip to mark Nephew Count Nikolai’s birthday

King Frederik pauses summer trip to mark Nephew Count Nikolai’s birthday
Count Nikolai is the eldest of Queen Margrethe II's grandchildren and the son of Prince Joachim