King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude summer tour with heartfelt farewell  

The Danish King Frederik and his life partner, Queen Mary, ended their four-day summer visit with an emotional farewell.
On Thursday, August 28, the official Instagram handle of the Danish Royal Family released exclusive portraits of the royal couple from their prestigious visit to their four municipalities, from Frederikshavn and Thisted to Læsø and Samsø.
They scribbled gratitude for their post, "We are deeply touched by the great and warm reception we have received in all four municipalities - from Frederikshavn and Thisted to Læsø and Samsø."
"To everyone who has had a flag in their hand or a finger in the game - thank you from the bottom of my heart," they noted.
They continued, "Our country has a lot to offer, and the last four days have been about some of the things that embrace us and bring us together."
"We couldn't have wished for a nicer and better ending to the summer. The royal couple. The Royal House and H.M. The Queen," they concluded.
It is important to note that King Frederik and Queen Mary have kicked off their four-day summer visit on Monday, August 25.