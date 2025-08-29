Meghan Markle fears big blow from Netflix as 'With Love' fails to impress

Meghan Markle is believed to be dealing with new fears as Netflix series With Love, Meghan under performs.
As per an inside source, The Duchess of Sussex's is concerned about her newly renewed Netflix deal as the season two of her series has failed to impress fans.
The second season of With Love, Meghan, released on August 26 features the wife of Prince Harry sharing cooking, crafting, and hosting tips with a range of pals and experts — just like season one.
Within hours of its release, the cooking series despite having a range of renowned celebrities as guests became the subject of negative reviews by major outlets.
A source told Parade magazine, “People who worked on the show don’t think it will be picked up for another season.”
They continued, “It’s not doing well or what the network would have hoped it would do.”
“It’s not the success they wanted it to be,” added the insider of Meghan's flop cooking show.
This update comes just days after Meghan Markle reflected on the most "inauthentic" aspect of being The Duchess of Sussex, when she was part of the Royal Family.
In an interview with Emily Chang for her Bloomberg Originals show, The Circuit, Meghan revealed the downside of being a duchess.