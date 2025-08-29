King Charles, Prince Harry to reunite on late Queen's death anniversary?  

After months of speculation, Prince Harry and his father, King Charles III, are reportedly set to meet face-to-face on the late Queen Elizabeth II's third death anniversary.
GB News recently confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will visit London on September 8, the same day Buckingham Palace will commemorate the third death anniversary of His Majesty's late mother.
An insider exclusively told The Mirror, "Prince Harry's team and the Palace have opened a line of communication."
"And there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September," the tipster added.
The source additionally noted, "It’s clear there is now a determination on both sides to make this happen."
For those unaware, the 40-year-old estranged member of the British Royal Family last met with his father in January when the King was undergoing cancer treatment.
Now, the father-son duo is determined to reconcile their issues with their upcoming meeting in London.
However, it is unclear whether Prince Harry's elder brother, Prince William, will also accompany his father in their much-awaited father-son reunion.
It is worth noting that the Duke of Sussex has been estranged from King Charles III since he stepped down from his senior royal title in 2020 and relocated to his homeland, accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.