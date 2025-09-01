Meghan Markle spills on one thing Princess Lilibet loves for breakfast

Princess Lilibet loves having a special ingredient in her pancakes.
In one episode of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan Season 2, Meghan Markle opened up about her family’s breakfast ritual, revealing the one ingredient her adorable daughter loves in her pancakes.
During a conversation with guest Tan France while preparing scrumptious French toasts, the Duchess of Sussex shared, "I make hot breakfast most mornings for the kids and my husband. But it’s not as complicated as people think it is. This is so easy to make.”
“It feels like a big undertaking, but you’re just slicing bread and dunking it in eggs and calling it a day,” she noted, to which the Queer Eye star replied, "You’re at the griddle. They’re not just eating cereal.”
“Yes, fried eggs and pancakes," Meghan responded.
The Suits alum then shared details about her younger child Princess Lilibet’s breakfast, revealing her adorable request for a special ingredient in pancakes.
"But I like to do surprise pancakes for the kids, so I always put some ground flax seeds, pour some chia seeds. And Lili will ask me, ‘Can I have chia seeds? I want it to have freckles,’” revealed the Duchess.
Reflecting on the breakfast ritual of her family, Prince Harry’s wife noted, “The ritual of breakfast, it’s a sacred time as a family. You pace it. You can talk about what they’re excited for the day. So just take a minute of calm before the day, wherever the day is going to end up taking you.”
Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan Season 2 was released on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.