Queen Camilla experienced sexual assault in her teens, a new book reveals

British journalist and former royal expert Valentine Low makes shocking claim about Queen Camilla in his bombshell new book

In a bombshell new book, it has been claimed that Queen Camilla faced sexual assault as a teenager.

An excerpt from British journalist and former royal correspondent Valentine Low’s new book Power and the Palace, which was published on Sunday, August 31, in The Times, the expert made a jaw-dropping claim about the UK’s Queen Consort.

In the bombshell book, Low penned about the first few encounters between Camilla and then-London mayor Boris Johnson in 2008.

The publication revealed that according to Guto Harri, who was the communications director working alongside Johnson during his time as London’s newly elected mayor, King Charles’s wife invited the former mayor for a meeting at Clarence House.

At that time, Boris Johnson was planning to launch three rape crisis centers in London.

During that meeting, the Queen reflected on a shocking personal story from her teenage years, sharing that she was a “victim of an attempted sexual assault.”

In the book, Low wrote, "[The] serious conversation they had was about her being the victim of an attempted sexual assault when she was a schoolgirl.”

Describing the incident in detail, the author noted, "She was on a train going to Paddington — she was about 16, 17 — and some guy was moving his hand further and further …'At that point Johnson had asked what happened next.”

“She replied: 'I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel.' Harri said: 'She was self-possessed enough when they arrived at Paddington to jump off the train, find a guy in uniform and say, 'That man just attacked me', and he was arrested,’” stated the book.

Notably, Queen Camilla has long been supporting the victims of rape, domestic violence and sexual abuse as part of her public work.

